TV journalists have created a cottage industry of writing history books.
Bill O'Reilly blazed a bestselling trail with his series of "Killing" historical figures and eras.
Bret Baier charts a trilogy of "Three Days" leading to landmark speeches of the 20th century.
Dan Abrams brings his television courtroom reporting expertise to trials involving Abraham Lincoln, John Adams and Theodore Roosevelt.
Brian Kilmeade hops throughout various points of history.
Jake Tapper wrote a fictional historical thriller.
In truth, several of these TV news authors, with help from co-authors, pen history books that read like thrillers. They take techniques from suspense novels and apply them to structuring their historical research.
Joe Scarborough's entry into the TV personality/history book club would have benefited from a few of those techniques, or possibly a co-author more experienced with the technique.
His "Saving Freedom: Truman, the Cold War, and the Fight for Western Civilization" highlights the moment in post-World War II history when Britain abdicates its international influence to the United States. President Harry S. Truman and his administration develop the doctrine to stymie the spread of Soviet-backed communism in parts of Europe not already behind the Iron Curtain.
Scarborough writes a solid, well researched history book. But for readers who have become accustomed to the cliff-hanger style of O'Reilly books, or the personality approach of Baier's books, may find Scarborough's approach to scholarly, and perhaps a bit dry.
But the themes of "Saving Freedom" are strong. Scarborough knows the material. Patient readers will come away with a better understanding of Truman and the combination of diplomacy, power and politics that shaped American policy throughout the remainder of the 20th century.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.