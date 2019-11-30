"Sam Houston & the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory that Changed American History" is the latest volume in the history series by FOX News personality Brian Kilmeade.
His other history books include "George Washington's Secret Six," "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" and "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans."
Given the chronological order of the works, Kilmeade appears to be steering the series through the course of American history.
The latest book picks up with Houston's service under Jackson during the War of 1812. Then follows Houston through his life as a Washington politician and his life with the Cherokees, and of course, his move to Texas.
Houston became a leader in the Texas territory and an advocate of it not being part of Mexico.
Had Kilmeade stuck with Houston longer and left some of the other historic details in the background, the book would have more personality.
Instead, "Sam Houston" gives a rather dry account of the events leading up to the Alamo. Kilmeade does spend time in one chapter about mid-book shaping the lives of some of the men at the Alamo. But for the most part, early in the book, the figures seem like chess pieces named Austin, Bowie, Crockett and Travis being moved about rather than developed human beings.
Kilmeade shapes the events well but readers have come to expect more life within the events – moments that make people tick. There's plenty of tock but not enough tick here – again, in the early chapters.
The book does pick up with more flavor once Kilmeade takes readers into the Alamo, then the adventures of the doomed crew, ironically, come to life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.