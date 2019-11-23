BOOKS: Rise, Fall and Rebirth of the Georgia State Penitentiary: Bill Herring

Bill Herring writes a fascinating history with his book, "Rise, Fall and Rebirth of the Georgia State Penitentiary 1816 to 1946."
The book has a monster of a subtitle but one that describes what readers can expect to find inside: "A Social and Legislative History of the Georgia State Penitentiary and the Resultant Convict Lease and Chain Gang with a Case History of the Convict Leases and Chain Gangs in Lowndes County, Georgia."
Herring incorporates the history and experiences of Lowndes County to demonstrate the origins and maturation of the Georgia penal system during a 130-year period. The book is intensive in research while sweeping in its narrative.
The book includes records, charts and historic storytelling.
An intriguing look at an often overlooked part of any place's history. A rare opportunity that such a book exists looking at Lowndes County, South Georgia and the state at large.
Herring is described as an "educator and activist" by Snake Nation Press, the book's Valdosta-based publisher.
Herring spent 15 years researching and preparing the book, according to Snake Nation.
"This priceless account and pictures show a side of the South that is damning and redeeming all at the same time," according to Snake Nation Press.
Herring's book is, indeed, a revelation.
