Though published more than 40 years ago, “Ragtime” remains a timeless classic even though it's about an era a century past and counting.
Set in the United States of the early 20th century, “Ragtime” is a pocket-sized epic.
Numerous themes and characters are introduced in this novel.
Characters include a small family of a father, a mother, her younger brother and a son; the proud musician who loves a stubborn woman who abandoned her baby; a cuckolded immigrant and his small child trying to find their place in America; the search for a more meaningful life by a socialite whose celebrity is akin to being the great-great-grandmother of any 21st century celeb.
As he does in many of his novels, the late E.L. Doctorow includes historical figures in his cast of characters. “Ragtime” includes fuller roles as well as cameos for last-turn-of-the-century magician Harry Houdini, polar explorer Admiral Peary, Archduke Franz Ferdinand, J.P. Morgan, Henry Ford, etc.
Themes range from the emergence of the American century, the rise of celebrity culture and press, the integration of immigrants into the American identity, the shame and violence of racism, anarchists, the rise of women’s liberation, and the music of the ragtime genre.
With deft skill, Doctorow addresses these issues within the contexts of his many plots and characters while also providing humor, human pathos, sex and a thrilling manhunt. All of these characters and themes are blended and united through Doctorow’s hypnotic narrative.
“Ragtime” is epic in scope but not in the number of pages. It is a brisk, large-type 300 pages. The epic comes through Doctorow’s well-chosen words and sentences which he shapes into real people amidst historic events.
“Ragtime” is worth seeking. It may have been written decades ago about events that are now a century in our past but it remains a fresh, enthralling read.
