The words of Joseph Conrad's tale about the whim that is civilization remain as dense as the jungles where his characters travel.
I first read "Heart of Darkness" a few decades back for a college lit class.
Granted, the basic, well-known storyline remained clear in my memory — late 19th century man travels into the Congo where he hears rumors of a great soul named Kurtz but instead finds a monstrous Kurtz that has devolved into a savage, a killer, a man whose civilizing influences have been stripped away, whose great influence now leads men to kill.
Of course, I may just be remembering the plot of "Apocalypse Now" — Francis Ford Coppola based his Vietnam movie on Conrad's "Heart of Darkness."
Clogged and clotted passages of writing are my main memory of the book. The narrative details difficult to follow. I always felt, well, maybe it's just me. I was young when I read the book and "Heart of Darkness" is a thin novella but one with heavy themes.
Reading it again nearly 40 years later, the passages seem just as dense, the narrative just as cloudy, though the plot of Marlow and his search for Kurtz just as clear — though again that may be from viewing "Apocalypse Now." The late 1800s-1900s story is dated in its racial references, which are glaring in 2019.
Yet, portions of the writing remain clear and powerful. The book's intent of the savage nature of man is just as clear. "The horror, the horror" indeed lurks in each of us.
A particular volume led me to return to "Heart of Darkness."
Books-A-Million has the British Pulp! The Classics editions on its discount shelves. For about $4, readers can pick up a paperback copy of Conrad's "Heart of Darkness," Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland," F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby," etc.
The Pulp! editions present the stories uncut, unabridged and unchanged from the author's works but presents them with irreverent, celebrity-driven covers of a pulp-fiction paperback.
"Heart of Darkness," for example, features an illustration of Marlon Brando as his "Apocalypse Now" Kurtz, with the blurb: "Whoops! Apocalypse ..." The back cover blurb reads: "The Horror! The Horror! Kurtz might be the apple of every brutish imperialist's eye, but his God complex is getting wildly out of hand in the depths of the jungle. What on earth will Marlow find when he finally gets downriver? Devil worship? Savages? Heads on sticks? Or just another nutty white man with his knickers in a twist?"
A few other examples:
— Franz Kafka's "The Metamorphosis" features Jeff Goldblum of "The Fly" fame with the blurb: "Change really bugged him."
— Emily Bronte's "Wuthering Heights" features Humphrey Bogart with the blurb: "Here's looking at you ... Cathy."
— Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby" features the blurb: "When it came to loving ... he knew which Daisy to pick."
— Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" features a cigarette-smoking Darcy with the blurb: "Lock up your daughters ... Darcy's in Town."
Pulp fun wrapping an inexpensive way to visit the classics.
