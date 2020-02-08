Michael Beschloss has written the research on each portion of this book was similar to researching a full volume on the topic.
"Presidents of War: The Epic Story, from 1807 to Modern Times" lives up to its title. And Beschloss' time on research was well spent.
Beschloss' book is an epic account of America at war and the presidents who led the campaigns and the nation.
James Madison led the nation during the War of 1812 with Britain. James K. Polk led the nation during the Mexican War. Abraham Lincoln led during the Civil War. William McKinley led the nation during the Spanish American War. Woodrow Wilson, World War I. Franklin D. Roosevelt, World War II. Harry S. Truman, Korea. Lyndon Baines Johnson, Vietnam. An epilogue covers the Persian Gulf War, 9/11, Afghanistan, Iraq.
The major trajectory of Beschloss' book is that presidents have grasped and attained more power in warfare through the years, culminating in the acquisition of nuclear weapons being solely in the hands of the president.
James Madison, for example, the ultimate constitutionalist, called the Father of the Constitution by some, an author of the Federalist Papers, overstepped his bounds and ignored logical conclusions in pursuing the War of 1812.
Polk pursued the Mexican war on his own terms.
Lincoln overturned habeas corpus and ordered emancipation during the Civil War.
McKinley ignored his earliest efforts to avoid war — having experienced battles during the Civil War — to engage in not only liberating Cuba from Spain but pursuing the ideals of empire and subsequently subjugation in the Philippines.
Wilson took America to war after campaigning that he had kept the U.S. out of the war in Europe.
Roosevelt figured out ways to help Britain fight the Nazis despite rules of neutrality in the U.S. prior to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. World War II was also the last war constitutionally sanctioned by a declaration from Congress. Truman and Johnson waged war without seeking a congressional declaration of war.
Beschloss spent years working on this 600-plus-page book.
"Presidents of War" is insightful, powerful, epic in scope and enlightening.
