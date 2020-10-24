The most frightening thing about the Netflix series "Ratched" isn't the horrific exploits of Nurse Ratched in an asylum, but the blank stares from viewers when asked how the show fits in with "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."
Blank stare. Silence.
You know, the book by Ken Kesey?
Blank stare. Silence. Head tilts sideways.
OK, you know, the movie with Jack Nicholson? "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."
Blank stare. Head tilts sideways. Shoulders shrug. Eyes partially brighten. "There's a 'Ratched' movie?"
The horror. The horror.
Yes, the character of Nurse Ratched was introduced in Kesey's landmark novel published in the early 1960s.
The story is about Randle McMurphy, a roustabout who thinks he will serve some easier time if he pretends to need psychiatric help rather than spend his criminal sentence in jail. Unlike jail, he won't be released at the end of a sentence; instead, the nurses and doctors must sign off when he is released. He finds this out a little too late.
McMurphy is assigned to a ward run by the dictatorial Nurse Ratched. She supervises the men with an iron hand, a manipulative mind, a vituperative tongue and a cruel spirit.
She is the embodiment of society institutions.
The terror in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" isn't so much about gore and mayhem but the loss of freedom in society, the becoming a mindless cog of society, being bent by control. And the indomitable spirit required to stand up to the crushing press of societal expectations.
"Cuckoo's Nest" is far more frightening than scenes designed to visually disturb. "Cuckoo's Nest" aims for the terror of not only losing one's time, or one's life, but losing one's soul.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.