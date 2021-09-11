BOOKS: Norse Mythology: Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman is no stranger to the Norse pantheon.
His “Sandman” comics occasionally incorporated Odin, Thor and Loki into his tales of Dream and the Endless.
His novel, “American Gods,” featured an Americanized Odin traveling under the name of Mr. Wednesday.
With his book, “Norse Mythology,” Gaiman retells the old myths of Thor, Loki, Odin, Balder and Ragnarok.
He does so with the writing style that has brought numerous comic books, short stories, children’s books, scripts and novels to vivid life.
Anyone who either enjoys Gaiman’s works or Norse mythology should find much to love about the book.
Gaiman connects the well-known myths.
People reading one myth after another will feel they have entered a magical novel.
Readers expecting the noble Asgardians of the Marvel movies will be surprised. These Asgardians are the originals; the source material for Marvel’s Thor.
Odin is wise, brutal and manipulative.
Loki is the trickster, devious and cunning, and in the end the super villain who brings about the worlds-ending Ragnarok.
And Thor is neither blond nor noble; Thor is a red-headed often bumbling powerhouse.
Gaiman brings “Norse Mythology” to life with the strength of a hammer blow and the splendid subtlety of Sif’s golden hair.
