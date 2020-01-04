BOOKS: Nevertheless: Alec Baldwin

Memoirs make great unexpected gifts.
At least, they do for me.
Several times, through the years, a friend or relative has given me a memoir for a gift, often a memoir I wouldn't imagine purchasing for myself. And almost without fail, it has been a revelatory experience. Maybe my friends and relatives know me better than I know myself.
For Christmas, my oldest nephew gave me a copy of Alec Baldwin's memoir, "Nevertheless."
Baldwin is an actor, a person who spent some tabloid time as a person famous for being famous, an advocate, producer, etc. He went from a period of being a leading man as a young adult to developing a rich career as a character actor as well as the portrayer of Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," a game show host and a pretty good writer given his memoir.
In "Nevertheless," he delves into his lower middle-class childhood watching late-night movies with his father, an overworked educator, and skipping school to watch daytime TV with his mom who was tired from raising half a dozen children.
Young Alec dreamed of being in the movies and on TV. As a boy, he didn't really see it becoming reality but as his life progressed and he turned to acting as a young adult, his daydreams became real first through the daytime network soap operas, then night-time soaps with "Knots Landing," then onto movies, etc.
Baldwin does not hold back. He writes with candor about his youthful drug addiction and his years of sobriety, his tempestuous marriage to Kim Basinger and his loving marriage to wife Hilaria, his tempestuous relationship with the paparazzi and the angry phone message to his daughter that became all too public.
He writes about his movies, the "30 Rock" TV show, his many stints on SNL and more.
The beauty of opening the unexpected memoir is just that. There may be a few expectations about what a reader may find but only a few.
Usually, I close the book with new insight into a person and often with some new insight into myself.
"Nevertheless" is such a memoir.
