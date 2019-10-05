Napoleon Bonaparte rose from a military triumph to translate a military debacle in Egypt as another triumph.
Given a hero's welcome in Paris, the Corsican soon curried favor into control of the capital then all of France. Then he turned more military successes and brutal casualties into toppling and attaining other thrones. He named his brothers as kings of these other nations and named himself emperor.
In Alan Schom's "Napoleon Bonaparte," the emperor appears only slightly less inept than his bumbling, plotting brothers.
While the public perception of Napoleon is that of a military genius, Schom paints a picture of a man whose strengths are not brilliant strategy but a ruthless willingness to continue declaring war on enemies and allies, over and over again, despite the merciless toll it took on generations of his French forces. A man who wins through a willingness to lose, who purchases victories with the non-stop loss of his men's lives.
Schom's biography is more about a terrible brat corrupted by unlimited power rather than a brilliant tactician or a demonic monster – though the author also recognizes these qualities in Napoleon.
Schom is an expert on Napoleon. In addition to his late 1990s biography on Bonaparte, he wrote related books such as Napoleon's "One Hundred Days." He has a full grasp of his subject and is not enamored with the mythical aura surrounding Napoleon.
Schom writes a big, bold biography that does not question that Napoleon conquered most of Europe but dares question the manner in which he conquered. Throughout the book, Schom spells out the mistakes that led first to Napoleon's defeat to the allied nations at Leipzig then later to Waterloo.
Schom's "Napoleon Bonaparte" is an impressive biography even though his Napoleon is not as impressive as some would expect.
