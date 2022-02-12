BOOKS: Napoleon: A Life: Andrew Roberts

Napoleon gets a bad rap, according to biographer Andrew Roberts.
In some corners, Napoleon Bonaparte is painted as one in a series of anti-Christs. Or he is compared to Adolf Hitler. Or he's described as a humorless conqueror. A warmonger, a dictator, a monster, etc.
In "Napoleon: A Life," he is reconsidered, based largely on Roberts' perception but backed by evidence from the Paris-based Fondation Napoleon's project to publish more than 33,000 letters that Napoleon signed. The project started in 2004.
Roberts writes: "The culmination of this immense project demands nothing less than a complete re-evaluation of this extraordinary man."
So, in Roberts' hands, Napoleon quotes that had always been taken seriously by many past scholars are now comic asides; Napoleon is not a warmonger – true, he sought conquest and glory on the battlefield but this biography argues that he was often forced into fighting; Napoleon may have crowned himself emperor but he was far from being a dictator, if for no other example than several of his policies and programs are still a part of the modern French republic.
At more than 800 pages of text, Roberts paints an in-depth portrait of Napoleon, his times, his government, his many battles, his being twice exiled, etc. Roberts devotes deep attention to Napoleon's political and battlefield genius – how Napoleon orchestrated the coup that put him in power and how he stayed in power, even after blistering military defeat in Russia. His military brilliance can be summed up in losing only seven of the 60 battles he led – though the battles he lost, he lost in tragic and spectacular fashion.
Make no mistake, Roberts does not portray a Napoleon who is a saint but neither does he cling to the depiction of Napoleon as monster.
Like he did with his biography on Winston Churchill, Roberts' Napoleon is a more human, more balanced figure.
