BOOKS: Motivate WE: Stand in your truth: Donya Terrell

"Motivate WE: Stand in your truth" is a key.
The collection of poems is "intended to create movement opening the eyes of all women in this world," according to the description on the back cover of the South Georgia author's book. "The women who are unaware of the power they have inside. This collection is geared to encourage and motivate the mind. The author is passionate about revealing the truth of so many that may be unable to speak about the traumas they have experienced."
The book is a key to self discovery, with author Donya Terrell offering readers a guiding hand that is a blend of hard truths, soothing consolation and compelling inspiration.
The poetry is powerful, descriptive, insightful. And while author Terrell is a woman sharing truths with women, she writes lines that find the heart of humanity and can teach both men and women.
The poems are about internal and external forces that damage a soul. Poems about abuse, doubts, pain and fear. But more importantly about finding the hope and strength to overcome the negative people, thoughts and situations that can haunt a life.
By realizing that we are all worthy of something more.
As Terrell writes in her introduction, "This venture is to help create an emotional awareness in our minds. While understanding that we all deserve happiness. Also revealing the desire to be complete and free. 'Motivate WE' is designed to help support those who cannot or will not speak out about the realities of their world."
The book is available at amazon.com.
