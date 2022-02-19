BOOKS: Mission Song: John Le Carre

Author of spy classics such as “The Spy Who Came In from the Cold” and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” as well as the brilliance of works such as “The Constant Gardener” and “Absolute Friends,” John Le Carre remained a master of studying human rationalization and character throughout his writing career until his death a few years ago.
His 20th book, “The Mission Song,” written a handful of novels before his final one, is mostly no exception but there is a caveat.
As with “The Constant Gardener,” Le Carre returns his pen to a tale set in Africa, proving as he did in the latter portion of his career, that there were still plenty of intrigue and stories to tell far past the fall of the Soviet Union which once proved the antagonistic thrust to all of his novels.
In “The Mission Song,” readers meet young Bruno Salvador, an interpreter raised in British missions in Africa and now an undercover operative for British intelligence. His loyalties to his mixed African and British roots (also nicely illustrated through his love for a new African mistress compared to the cold dispassion of his Brit wife) are sorely tested by a plot to create a new African regime that touts the illusion of peace and harmony but will be built upon the bloodied violence of torture and a secret coup.
As with most Le Carre books, this one is beautifully written, a detailed blend of human nature’s mix of cruelty, nobility, fear and unrewarded courage. Though deep in his 70s at the time, Le Carre still wrote youth and contemporary times in a convincing manner. But readers may be sorely tested with this novel.
The bulk of this plot revolves around a conference in Africa. This conference takes place over part of a weekend and it feels as if Le Carre is covering the details of the conference in real time. Le Carre examines everything realistically with a dash of romance but there is little that is romantic about a conference. And he writes of this story’s conference all too realistically; like most conferences, the majority of this story’s conference will leave participants, i.e. the readers, feeling sluggish.
But the book finds its feet again by the conference’s conclusion and takes readers on a page-turning, though not necessarily thrilling, conclusion. For Le Carre fans, “The Mission Song” is a worthwhile tune, but newcomers to Le Carre should check out his much better latter novels or his classic earlier works.
