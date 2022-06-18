BOOKS: Millier's Nightlight: D. Miller

Millier awakens with the childhood fear of something under his bed.
Middle of the night, darkness throughout the house, no answer to his calls.
He is afraid.
D. Miller, a Valdosta-area author, writes a fast-paced children's book called "Millier's Nightlight." The book is boldly illustrated by Ra Designs.
Miller describes himself as The Poet. He notes in the book he's been writing for about 25 years and has been "looking to fit my craft and my passion for telling a story in a different light."
He's been a rapper, doing that about five years to spread his poetry, adding "that was not the way to connect with children while reaching the adults/the parents.
"The dual role of my written thought is the heart to write about 'The Black Family' from a child's mind yet reflecting on the adult's perspective. Thus it is a given ability to strengthen storytelling into principles of life that transcend more than just another story told. May my words be enlightening to the children and adults alike."
"Millier's Nightlight" follows that creed. Miller writes from the child's perspective while reminding adults what it means to be a child and parents what it means to be a part of, and responsible for, a child's life. All subtly done through a lyrical presentation of a child's fears in the middle of the night.
