Julian Sancton's "Madhouse at the End of the Earth: The Belgica's Journey into the Dark Antarctic Night" is a harrowing account of a ship sailing deep into the icy waters of the South Pole then becoming trapped in the frozen seas.
Already at sea in the late 1800s, Adrien de Gerlache, the Belgian commandant of the Belgica, faced a harsh decision: Turn his ship for a warmer winter layover following its first South Pole excursion or press further despite the frozen Antarctic winter falling fast and hard.
While the decision may seem easy – one way lies warmer climes and the safety of his crew; the other potentially becoming trapped at sea in an Antarctic winter, it was not a simple choice for de Gerlache.
He felt that his reputation and the pride of his nation were at stake. To turn back without facing hardship or breaking some record of sailing south would lead to personal ruin and national disgrace. And given the press accounts and public reaction he had already experienced, his concerns were real.
So, despite the dangers, desperate for personal and national glory, de Gerlache pressed the Belgica further south until it became trapped by crushing ice, under the perpetual darkness of months-long night as his crew went mad with cold, fear and endless monotony.
Sancton chronicles this historical episode through rigorous research coupled with a narrative that reads like a novel. He digs deep into the personalities and stories of the people working as the Belgica's crew.
By the time the Belgica is stuck, readers feel like they know these people and their relationships. They have already undergone episodes of camaraderie and tragedy before ever becoming trapped.
"Madhouse" is reminiscent of historian Nathaniel Philbrick's book, "In the Heart of the Sea: The Tragedy of the Whaleship Essex," published in 2000. They are both stories of the hardships a crew faces at sea, very different hardships, but both sailing tales of horror and despair and endurance.
"Madhouse at the End of the Earth" is a fascinating read and deserving of its designation as one of the best books of 2021.
