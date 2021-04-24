In some ways, Tim Hollis' "Lost Attractions of Georgia" is as strange as the items it covers.
"Lost Attractions" chronicles scenes from the state's past through photo pages of old photographs, postcards, handbills, advertisements, etc. Some of the scenes reveal Georgia in what would now be considered politically incorrect, at least.
Hollis visits vanished amusement parks as well as past elements of still-existing amusement parks. He stops at one-time roadside attractions such as alligator and monkey farms, or at least shares photos of their roadside billboards.
"Lost Attractions" doesn't concentrate on the Atlanta area but seeks past places and memories from throughout Georgia. Mostly, it looks at places wanting to attract tourists traveling through Georgia on their way to Florida in the days before interstates crisscrossed the nation.
While these places were meant to pull tourists and their vacation dollars off the road, "Lost Attractions" will serve as a trip down memory lane for many readers.
