The Kunhardt family of Philip III, Peter W. and Peter W. Jr. created books looking at various aspects of American history.
The books traditionally have an overarching narrative as well as numerous sidebar "articles" offering a detailed look at what would be footnotes in other books.
The books also offer numerous illustrations placed within the text, typically on almost every page.
Kunhardts books, such as "Liberty," a volume on the American Revolution, look like thick magazines in format pressed into a prestige, hard-cover coffee-table book.
Same with "Looking for Lincoln: The Making of an American Icon."
Lots of pictures. Lots of biography as well as insights into Abraham Lincoln's impact and the creation of the myths surrounding the Civil War-era president.
Abraham Lincoln and those around him come to life in this volume.
Folks looking for a quick, incisive take on Lincoln need look no further than "Looking for Lincoln." An older book, readers may have to look a little harder to find it.
