Dr. Nagueyalti Warren is a poet and author, a professor emeritus of Emory University, and most of all an outstanding wordsmith, who won Snake Nation Press’s contest for her poetry book, "Braided Memory" in 2011.
I met this tiny woman and her husband when she graciously came to Snake Nation Press’s Literary Conference in 2012. Little did I know that her writing of other books: W.E.B. Dubois, Alice Walker, Metaphysics, and others, too numerous to mention, would lead me into her world of teaching and learning.
The metaphysics of Alice Walker, especially, made such an impression on me that I now call Alice Walker my patron saint. Dr. Warren made it clear through meticulous research and inquiry the spiritual underpinnings of Walker’s work, and her conclusion that “only justice for every living thing will save mankind.”
Now, it is my honor to review Dr. Warren’s new poetry book, "Lodestar," and truly it is an honor, knowing what a scholar and perfectionist Nagueyalti is. Poems, if they are any good are so intimate, so revealing of the inner life, and truly Dr. Warren has the courage and honesty of the best poets.
I admit that in the middle of her book, on page 40, the beginning poem, “My brother Jay, A Trilogy,” had me turning the book down and silently crying a little. It is the story of a brother, his illness and death, and of a son, his revelation, (from a father’s point of view). Fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, so hard to be either one.
It has always seemed strange to me how the first African slaves that came to the U.S., and those who came later, adopted the Christian beliefs of their owners and made it their own. The answer can only be that what was told to them about Jesus and his sayings surpassed anything that was being done to them.
Wouldn’t the most expected response of a slave be to hate the religion of his or her enslavers? And yet, African-Americans throughout U.S. history have taken Christianity and found it gave them strength and courage. Down the years, faith in the triune God through Jesus shines through their spirituals, their sermons and their strength as a race and as an example to all peoples of how to endure the most difficult of times. (Remember in spite of his good deeds, his gospel of love, Christ was crucified.)
The book, "Lodestar" — which means guiding star — is divided into three parts: "Past Tense," "Present Tense" and "Future Tense," and the poems deal with those eras: the great injustices of the past, the injustices in the present, but only one poem of the future. (For who can know what the future holds?)
Yet almost every poem ends on a note of prayer and hope, a calling for compassion, for grace. I especially love her two poems that conjure up the spirit of Vincent Van Gogh. But my favorite has to be “Quilt Pieces,” which is about the women, the grannies, and aunties, calling them “stanch backed, broad shouldered, soft-lapped women,” “those take-no mess, I’ll slap you into next week women: tender hearted, hard-shelled mothers. Those Sunday-go-to-meeting women,” who were the mainstays of our lives.
In reading Dr. Warren’s book, "Lodestar," I’m given hope that even though we are going through unsettled times now, our nation will find a way through prayer and grace to meet all the challenges of democracy. I’m afraid I’m one of those “slap you into next week,” a “Sunday go to meeting” woman, and I love and appreciate Dr. Nagueyalti Warren’s influence and grace in my life.
Lodestar can be purchased from www.cyberwit.net. Roberta George is the founding publisher of Snake Nation Press, a Valdosta-based publisher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.