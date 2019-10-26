Readers of the seven historical novels of the Narratives of Empire series may feel they have read all of the late author Gore Vidal’s works.
But Vidal, who died in 2012, was prolific.
He penned novels, essays, scripts even the screenplay to the notorious movie “Caligula.”
He wrote “Caligula” as satire but the producer transformed it into a pornographic movie leading Vidal to disassociate himself from the film.
“Live from Golgotha” is also written as satire though many may view it as sacrilegious.
Essentially, television news crews have managed to travel to the past to cover the crucifixion of Christ. Once recorded, the tapes are being stolen, altering the past and events.
Twentieth century celebrities vie to visit the crucifixion which network execs believe will boost ratings.
Vidal creates a complex dark comedy looking at religion, modern technology (circa the book’s 1992 publication date) and the timeless nature of human foibles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.