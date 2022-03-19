BOOKS: Lincoln and the Fight for Peace: John Avlon

For nearly 160 years, Americans and historians have speculated that Reconstruction would have happened differently in the South had Abraham Lincoln lived.
The story goes that if Lincoln had not been assassinated at the end of the Civil War and only a little more than a month into his second administration, he would have found the right balance of unconditional surrender and mercy toward the former Confederates and the post-war transition in the South would have been more tempered.
And the argument persists that having won the war, returned the South to the Union and ended slavery, Lincoln would have had the political clout and moral muscle to lead a more perfect Reconstruction.
John Avlon's new book, "Lincoln and the Fight for Peace" makes a case for this speculation which has been around since the days just after the 16th president's assassination. A time when even some Southerners felt the death of Lincoln was the loss of the South's best friend.
As Avlon did with George Washington's presidency in his last book, "Washington's Farewell," he looks at the final speech of a presidential administration or, in Lincoln's case, the final speeches to bolster the argument for "The Fight for Peace."
In the second inaugural address, Lincoln spoke the famous line – "With malice toward none with charity for all" – in hopes of unifying the soon to be defeated South and the victorious North.
A few days before his death and two days after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. U.S. Grant, Lincoln gave his final address. Here, he emphasized the authority of the Emancipation Proclamation and making former slaves citizens and reincorporating the Southern states as quickly as possible into being part of the Union. Unconditional terms of surrender accompanied by a merciful return to the Union.
But the true depth of Lincoln's mercy for all inhabitants of the South isn't so much in his planned speeches but in a phrase that Avlon returns to a few times in the book.
Touring Richmond, Virginia, after the fall of the Confederate capital, a Union general asked Lincoln how he "should treat the traitorous rebels and scared citizens under his command?" Avlon notes.
Lincoln responded, "We must extinguish our resentments if we expect harmony and union. If I were in your place, I'd let 'em up easy, let 'em up easy."
Avlon writes how Lincoln would have not treated Southerners as traitors but would have welcomed them back into the Union as prodigal sons, while working to better establish institutions and systems that would ensure the citizenship of freed Black people.
Instead, with Lincoln's death, America got a bitter mix of Reconstruction from Andrew Johnson, a Southern president who believed in Union but allowing the South to return to the fold without fully accepting the conditions of its surrender, and a vengeful Northern Republican administration and Congress that exacted harsh terms on Southerners, the rise of the "Lost Cause" argument that allowed the South to reshape the story of the Civil War as a fight for states rights rather than seceding to preserve slavery, followed by U.S. Grant as a president who pushed to increase Black citizenship and halt white violence and oppression in the South, followed by a Northern public exhausted by both the war and Reconstruction, an exhaustion that let the South be the Jim Crow-era South for nearly a century.
Avlon gathers evidence to the argument that had Lincoln lived, American history would have taken a different course.
He cites the examples of how the United States treated Germany and Japan after World War II. The people charged with each country after the war were adherents of the peace principles of Lincoln: unconditional surrender followed by letting them up easy.
We rebuilt the nations of our enemies and Japan and Germany became allies. Nearly 80 years after World War II, Japan and Germany remain allies of the United States and democracy. And beneficiaries of Lincoln's "fight for peace."
