BOOKS: Letters to America: Tom Blair

Past Americans had it tougher than we do.
If you don't believe that premise, read Tom Blair's "Letters to America: Courageous Voices from the Past."
For example, unlike the old Western movies, riding in a wagon train wasn't just a technicolor odyssey of beautiful, panoramic vistas occasionally interrupted by Indian raids, it was a dusty slog through rivers, mud and manure especially if you were in the last wagon behind all of the other wagons pulled by oxen.
Then, there were long periods of tedium punctuated by disease, harsh weather, animal problems, strict rules of the wagon captain and sudden death.
Blair spins the tales of a young boy traveling with a wagon train, a young woman living in slavery, a young man leaving the potato famine of Ireland for a hard-scrabble and uncertain life in the United States, the difficulties of a woman whose husband is away fighting for no pay in the American Revolution, a one-time Confederate officer and plantation owner reassessing the South after the Civil War, and several more.
Each story is riddled with hardships that are difficult to imagine many Americans being able or willing to endure today, though Blair shares these stories to emphasize the hardy stock that is our national heritage. Stories to inspire modern-day Americans to appreciate what we have and strive to do better.
The problem with "Letters" is many people seeing the title may believe that Blair has found, archived, collected and edited actual letters from people who lived through those trying times.
Instead, "Blair conjures up mini-memoirs of 12 fictional historical characters," as the book jacket denotes. If the book jacket is missing from a volume, a reader might easily mistake these fictional "mini-memoirs" for letters from four centuries of Americans.
Blair invests each character with an individual voice. Their troubles are many. Blair's research feels authentic but it is a bit of a let-down to realize that the voices are fictional rather than actual letters from the past.
