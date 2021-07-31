Michael Wolff gained national attention a few years ago with his insider account of the early days of the Trump presidency with the bestseller "Fire and Fury."
Wolff followed with another hard look at President Donald Trump and his administration with the book "Siege: Trump Under Fire."
Now comes Wolff's "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency."
Wolff again provides something akin to a fly on the wall narrative though he has not had access to the White House for several years. He offers this perspective through numerous interviews, he notes.
The book reads like a "Saturday Night Live" skit writ large on a national stage. Or maybe closer to "Dr. Strangelove."
The book chronicles the days leading up to the 2020 presidential election, the election, then Trump's refusal to concede the election, the failed court cases, the insurrection, etc. It's a story as recent as less than a year ago – one we all know well for having lived it. But a story that will be told for generations.
Told by Wolff, Trump, Rudy Giuliani and a coterie of odd characters, maybe "Landslide" is more like "Alice in Wonderland." It definitely evokes the Cheshire Cat's observation to Alice: "We're all mad here."
In truth, the book reads like farce save there's nothing comical about the deadly outcome of the insurrection nor seeing democracy driven like a clown car nearly off of a cliff.
