Bill O'Reilly, the former FOX News anchor, and co-author Martin Dugard continue their "Killing" series of books.
So far, the series has included "Killing Lincoln," "Killing Kennedy," "Killing Jesus," "Killing Patton," "Killing Reagan," "Killing the Rising Sun," "Killing England," "Killing the SS."
As the titles suggest, the series originally focused on individuals killed, looking at the nation's most famous assassinations and the most famous death in the world.
Then, the subject became more broad, and more vague.
For example, Reagan was shot in an attempted assassination but he survived, served out his first term, was reelected to a second term, living two more decades after being shot.
The latter books delve into the defeat of England in the American Revolution, the defeat of Japan during World War II and the hunt for Nazi war criminals after World War II.
Though O'Reilly and Dugan's latest book names an individual in the title, "Killing Crazy Horse" falls more in line with the latter titles.
"Killing Crazy Horse" is about the famed chief but it's more about the U.S. wars with Native Americans in the 1800s.
The book starts in 1813 with the bloody overrunning of Fort Mims, Ala. From there, through Andrew Jackson as general and president through the violent back and forth of white and Native American massacres, through brutal relocations of tribes, through the government reneging on land, promises and treaties, from the rise and fall of various tribes, to gold rushes to the expanding settlement of the West, the book chronicles the sad and doomed litany of what the authors describe in the subtitle as "The Merciless Indian Wars in America."
As with previous subjects, O'Reilly and Dugard write a highly readable book, filled with details, without bogging readers down with the deeper complexities and minutiae of history.
"Killing Crazy Horse" is an episodic epic spanning most of a century. A tragic litany of woe in the history of a nation.
