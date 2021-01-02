BOOKS: Journey to My FutureNow: Chris Musgrove

Chris Musgrove is known throughout South Georgia as the person behind FutureNow – an organization that visits schools with a positive message followed by a religious gathering outside of the school campus.
He is also the name behind the email ministry of the Daily Stir which reaches thousands of people's inboxes overnight each day.
Now, Musgrove shares the story of his life and ministry with the book "Journey to My FutureNow."
Musgrove shares how he went from a class clown with no interest in school to a man who has led a ministry that has reached "251,000 junior high and high school students within 55 counties representing 291 schools with a message of renewed vision for their life and hope for their future," according to the book.
"Journey to My FutureNow" is a book of faith overcoming doubt.
It traces the steps of how Musgrove became a church youth pastor but how he, his wife and family stepped out of a safe, traditional church role to create a program that reaches into schools with upbeat music, skits and talks then invites them to an out-of-school event to introduce them to Jesus.
Musgrove writes of the spur of the moment session when a group of rowdy students led to him sharing his personal story for the first time – a story that has become a regular part of the mission.
Musgrove saves his story of being a youth in need of redemption for near the end of the book. It would have been easy to open the book with his personal salvation but saving it for how it became part of the FutureNow mission adds literary drama to the story.
The book is short. Musgrove wrote a book he wants people to read. He never bogs readers down. He keeps the story moving with the acquired pacing of a person used to working with live audiences. He has a message and he knows how to keep people's attention.
"Journey to My FutureNow" is a message worth reading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.