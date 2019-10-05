In the wake of President Jimmy Carter celebrating his 95th birthday earlier this month, “Jimmy Carter in Plains” is worth another look.
It is mostly a picture book filled with photographs of the 39th President and his family in their Georgia hometown.
Charles W. Plant provides the mother lode of photos. Robert Buccellato provides the words.
The book is part of the Images of Modern America series.
There are plenty of photographs of all of the Carters from the period when he was running for President of the United States: Brother Billy, mother Lillian, wife Rosalynn, etc.
The book reveals Carter’s small-town roots and his outsized ambition to move from the office of Georgia governor to the White House.
Ironically, as the book is filled with Plains photos and remains true to the title “Jimmy Carter in Plains,” the cover is a photograph of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter walking the streets of Washington, D.C., during the presidential inauguration.
With dozens of photos, the book is an interesting look, literally and figuratively, into the small town that fueled the rise of Jimmy Carter in the 1976 presidential campaign. The same town that serves as his home and inspiration today.
