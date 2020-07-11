BOOKS: It Was Bigger Than Me: Tina Matchett

Tina Matchett of Valdosta has written a delightful children's picture book with "It Was Bigger Than Me."
Matchett's story includes illustrations by Priscilla Sodeke and Cheryl Litton. The pictures bring this story to life.
Matchett tells the story through Meg, a young girl shopping for a present for her father's birthday. Going to the store, she sees a man asking for help on a cold December day.
Meg is moved by the man's plight but he is gone when Meg and her mother exit the store. She wants to help him. She prays to help him.
Matchett notes the book is "a God-inspired story." She includes the biblical 3 John 1:4: "I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in truth."
"It Was Bigger Than Me" is Matchett's first children's book.
It is a memorable story – "a warm story of a child's loving heart on a cold winter day."
