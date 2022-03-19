BOOKS: Intelligent Fitness: Simon Waterson

Simon Waterson has worked as the physical trainer who transformed Daniel Craig into James Bond, Chris Evans into Captain America, Chris Pratt into Starlord, Blake Lively into her character for "The Rhythm Section" and Bryce Dallas Howard for her role in "Jurassic World."
In his book, "Intelligent Fitness: The Smart Way to Reboot Your Body and Get Into Shape," Waterson shares the exercise plans he developed for the movie roles for each of these stars and many others. So, if you want the workout that Evans used to become Captain America, it's in this book.
But the true value of the book is readers can develop an exercise plan that suits them. People can mix and match pieces of various routines that work best for them.
Waterson also shares insights into working out that are more user friendly than one may expect from a trainer.
He discounts the theory of "no pain, no gain." A workout should not leave a person hurting or sore.
He notes a workout should energize a person's day, not exhaust them before the workday begins; most of his clients put in a full workout prior to starting a full day of filming. He advocates working out in the morning because it lessens excuses to not workout later in the day and people can usually workout prior to work without interruptions.
Waterson also offers thoughts on shifting a workout if a person wakes tired, or will have to physically exert themselves later in the day.
The book has sections on nutrition, sleep, rest, recovery, etc.
Both men and women can get ideas from this book, as Waterson has developed exercise plans for men and women. A reader will find more exercise plans developed for men than women, though there are plenty of workout ideas for all readers here. There are exercise plans for various ages – Waterson served as Harrison Ford's trainer for the fifth Indiana Jones' movie.
"Intelligent Fitness" is a smart choice for workout and health ideas.
