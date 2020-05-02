Forget "Carrie," "The Shining," "The Stand," "It" and the dozens of other full novels written by Stephen King.
By forget, don't dismiss them. Instead, pretend King never wrote them. Instead, pretend King only wrote novellas – that story form that's longer than a short story but not as long as a novel.
Stephen King would arguably still be famous if only for his novellas. The novellas have less arguably led to the best film adaptations of King's work.
The coming of age story "The Body" became the movie "Stand By Me." "The Body" is a King novella.
"Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption" became the movie simply titled "Shawshank Redemption." "Redemption" is a King novella.
"Secret Window, Secret Garden" was the basis for the Johnny Depp movie "Secret Window," but the novella is so much better.
"Apt Pupil" about a kid who discovers his neighbor is a fugitive Nazi war criminal is brilliant as both a book and movie.
And so it goes.
"If It Bleeds," King's most recent book, is a collection of four new novellas.
"Mr. Harrigan's Phone" is an expected horror treat.
"The Life of Chuck" is readable but an unexpected clunker.
"Rat" is what one might expect from the title.
The real treat is the book's title story: "If It Bleeds."
Here, detective Holly Gibney returns.
The wonderfully eccentric detective from King's "Mr. Mercedes" trilogy and "The Outsider," a character played by two actresses so far, Gibney is a joy and King seems to take great joy writing about her. And now, extra treat, a new Holly Gibney mystery – definitely worth the price of admission – and who knows, perhaps, a third actress portrayal in the future.
