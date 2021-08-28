BOOKS: I Alone Can Fix It: Carol Leonnig & Philip Rucker

Reporters Carol Leonnig & Philip Rucker follow up their bestseller, "A Very Stable Genius," with a second book looking at President Donald Trump and his presidency, "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year."
As the subtitle notes, the book looks at Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 election and the subsequent refusal to concede losing the election and the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The book cover shows a photo of Trump dramatically removing a face mask after he was released from the hospital following treatment for COVID-19.
As with "A Very Stable Genius," "Alone" takes a deep dive inside the Trump White House. The book is less salacious than Michael Wolff's recently released "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency," but it is far more detailed in how Trump handled the coronavirus and the nation's response to the pandemic, social justice protests in cities throughout the U.S. and the loss of the 2020 presidential election.
"Alone" also looks at the officials who managed to stay/survive in the Trump administration – the ones who worked to temper the president's more outrageous ideas – such as a desire to call out active-duty military to squelch protests by American citizens, for example.
For all of its research and smart writing, "I Alone Can Fix It" will likely change no minds.
It will confirm what many readers already see as a catastrophic Trump presidency while people who support Trump no matter what will see the book as a hit piece.
Still, in years to come, "Alone" will be viewed as an early account of the history behind the Trump administration.
