In the last days of his life, Ulysses S. Grant raced against death to write his memoirs in hopes of saving his family’s fortunes.
The winning general of the Civil War, president of a scandal-plagued and two-term administration, Grant had tried his hand at big business, was swindled and left bankrupt. As he set out to pen his “Personal Memoirs,” Grant was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
So, the race was joined. A few days prior to his death, Grant finished the manuscript for his memoirs.
At the time of the late 1800s, Grant’s “Personal Memoirs” became the best-selling memoirs in the nation’s history, saving his family from penury, while becoming and remaining one of the best-written and insightful memoirs among American letters. Many have heard the tale of Grant’s memoirs, but many contemporary folks may not realize that the publisher of the memoirs was Mark Twain.
By providing carefully measured biographies of each man as well as the circumstances which led to Twain publishing Grant, historian Mark Perry details what the subtitle of this book calls “The Story of an American Friendship.” "Grant and Twain" is a book worth revisiting or reading for the first time.
It is also the story of the coming of two singular American works. While Grant struggled against cancer to finish his famed memoirs, Twain was finishing that most American of all novels, “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
Perry turns his research into a fine narrative worthy of telling the story of both an “American friendship” and the creation of two essential American masterpieces.
