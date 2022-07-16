Strange coincidence receiving Alan Brown's "Georgia Legends & Lore" a few days after the destruction of the Georgia Guidestones.
The famed Elberton attraction that attracted so much news coverage when someone destroyed them earlier this month is included in this book but it is only one of dozens of interesting sites and stories chronicled in this fun and fascinating volume.
Here, there are stories about UFOs, ghosts, strange occurrences, Civil War legends, cemeteries. Not everything in the book is of the supernatural bent. Some are historic, others odd, others noteworthy achievements. But again, almost all are fun and fascinating.
Valdosta makes the book, for example, for "Doc" Holliday, the famed dentist turned gunslinger who helped Wyatt Earp and the Earp brothers at the shootout at the O.K. Corral. Crystal Lake in Irwin County is included.
"Georgia Legends & Lore" is the type of book that readers can jump from one thing to another of interest, or read straight through. It's full of stories and full of ideas for plenty of possible day trips throughout the state.
