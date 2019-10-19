BOOKS: Full Throttle: Joe Hill

Joe Hill writes what might be the ultimate introduction to a short-story collection.
In the opening pages of his latest collection, "Full Throttle," Hill juggles several things masterfully.
For starters, what appears to be personal insights into his childhood and life also serve as touchstones for most of the stories. He references so many things in the introduction that echo back in the short stories, perhaps there should be a spoiler alert even mentioning these connections.
He also writes about his relationship with his more famous father and why he chose a pen name.
Joe Hill is a pen name for Joseph H. King — the son of Stephen King.
Though Hill tried to write stories in other genres, his talent lies with horror and the bizarre just like his father. Wanting to stand on his own, he wrote as Joe Hill and won acceptance for his first story collection, "20th Century Ghosts," then his novels, "Heart-Shaped Box," "Horns," "NOS4A2" and "The Fireman," followed by another story collection titled "Strange Weather" and now "Full Throttle."
Hill's relationship to King has not been a secret for many years but it's a pleasure reading an introduction where he can fully embrace his appreciation for his father. As well as write two collaborative stories with him: "Throttle" and "In the Tall Grass" are by Hill and King.
Readers will find tales of the fantastic in "Full Throttle."
A maddened trucker and his 18-wheeler wreak vengeance on a motorcycle gang.
A bookmobile travels through time to give people a book from the future before they die.
A robot grants an upset teen's birthday wish.
Animals from a carousel avenge their ride operator.
A little girl and boy discover a dead dinosaur on the lake shore near their homes.
Hunters travel through a portal to hunt fairy tale creatures.
"Full Throttle" contains numerous gems. The collection feels more reminiscent of the works of Ray Bradbury or Harlan Ellison rather than King. But anyone who has read Hill's "20th Century Ghosts" already knows he can write a powerful short story.
He's even better now. And for anyone tempted to say, well, what should we expect given his father is Stephen King, "Full Throttle" is full proof that Joe Hill can work with his dad but stand fully on his own.
