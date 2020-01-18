BOOKS: From Dirt to Duty II: William Troy Tolbert

Retired Air Force brigadier general W. Troy Tolbert has updated and republished his early 2000 autobiography.
"From Dirt to Duty II" adds a few more pages of looking back as well as a section called "America Today: What's Wrong? What's Right?"
Tolbert, who has written letters to The Valdosta Daily Times, shares his thoughts on what's wrong in the nation today. He also asked other people to share their views on what's wrong with America today, though some of the writers focus on what's right in the nation. These guest writers include former mayor John Gayle, Judge H. Arthur McLane, the Rev. Dr. Craig Rikard and Barbara Schmader.
But mostly, "From Dirt to Duty II" focuses on the exemplary life and career of Tolbert.
Tolbert rose from being a kid raised in the rural, hard-scrabble Mississippi cotton fields to becoming a fighter pilot and one-star general.
He accomplished the extraordinary and rare feat of commanding three wings at three different bases. He served as wing commander at Moody Air Force Base, Hill AFB and Langley AFB.
In 1991, in retirement, Tolbert spearheaded the effort to save Moody AFB, by successfully getting it off the Base Realignment and Closure list.
"From Dirt to Duty II" is well written and expressive. Tolbert's book sets a fine example of what an individual can accomplish in life.
