John Adams viewed the future perception of the American Revolution would be that Ben Franklin smote the earth with his lightning rod and out sprang George Washington and together they won the war and shaped the early nation.
Adams made the remark in a pique of jealousy, thinking no one would be remembered but Washington and Franklin.
Of course, Adams was wrong.
Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, John Jay and a wealth of other founders have been and still are remembered for their contributions to the American Revolution and the nation's origins.
But Adams was also right.
Many historians view Washington and Franklin as the absolute essential personalities of the founding. Both men were indispensable to the creation of the United States of America.
Washington as the general who led Americans to victory in independence against Great Britain and the only person who could be the new nation's first president.
Franklin as the most famous American and the only one with the most international cred to travel to France as an ambassador to secure an alliance and French funding for the American cause.
In his excellent new book, "Franklin & Washington: The Founding Partnership," Edward J. Larson even uses the example of modern America's top currencies – the Washington one-dollar bill and the Franklin hundred-dollar bill – as an example of how Americans still view these two men as the indispensable founders.
And while many historians rank Washington and Franklin as the crucial people to ensure independence and the perpetuation of the nation little has been written about their relationship to one another.
Larson rectifies this omission by exploring how both men worked together though they were separated by thousands of miles and decades in age.
Larson explores the actual relationship – Washington and Franklin held one another in high esteem even in the early years when they first met as military leaders of their respective colonies during the French and Indian War.
But he also looks at how they held similar philosophies on the purpose of independence. Franklin and Washington viewed independence as a nation liberating itself from British rule – not as a series of colonies. They believed success depended upon a unification of colonies then states. They viewed themselves as Americans first.
So, it was not just winning the war and securing funds for the war, Washington and Franklin shaped the idea of America as a nation. They recognized that a more centralized government was necessary for a more successful America as opposed to the loose post-war confederation of states. So, they became leaders of the Constitutional Convention.
The Revolutionary era is familiar ground for Larson. He wrote "The Return of George Washington" which centered on the years between the war and the Constitutional Convention and how that period in Washington's life was as important for him and the nation as the war and the presidency to come.
Larson is as equally effective with "Franklin & Washington."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.