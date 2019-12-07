Recent movies have portrayed President Lyndon Baines Johnson as a legislative giant.
Movies such as "LBJ" starring Woody Harrelson as Johnson and "All the Way" starring Bryan Cranston as Johnson examine the 36th president's early days in the White House – the assumption of the presidency from the vice presidency in the wake of John F. Kennedy's assassination and his mastery of introducing and successfully steering legislation through Congress.
Before entering the executive branch of government, Johnson was a brilliantly skilled legislator in the House and then the Senate. Biographer Robert A. Caro even dubbed Johnson as "The Master of the Senate" (the title of one of his Johnson volumes) reflecting LBJ's mastery as Senate majority leader.
And Johnson's early successes in gaining the country's confidence during and after the shock of JFK's death and his legislative agenda are stunning. Through his persuasive skills and unexpected vision, Johnson engineered the programs of the "Great Society": the expansion of civil rights, Medicare, education, the arts, urban and rural development, public services. He established a "War on Poverty," anti-discrimination laws, the Voting Rights Act, the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, etc.
A legislative agenda so impressive the nation still feels its effects for good or bad 50-plus years later.
The recent movies have re-examined Johnson's legacy, shaping him and his presidency in a more positive light. And yes, the movies also reveal his flaws, both personal and political, but they have not portrayed him as a pariah which has long been the public view of Johnson and his presidency.
But the movies barely touch upon Vietnam – the war that revealed more of Johnson's flaws, the war that took his attention and energies away from ensuring the success of his domestic programs, the war that sunk his presidency as thousands of young Americans died overseas in a war that neither they nor Johnson fully understood.
Robert Dallek does not ignore Johnson's gigantic failures in and as a result of Vietnam, nor does he diminish Johnson's titanic successes in the early days of the presidency.
Dallek's "Flawed Giant: Lyndon Johnson and His Times 1961-1973" allows for the best and worst of Johnson – the brilliant politician, the supreme grasper of power, the failed leader and the man who could no longer imagine being president.
Agree or disagree with the "Great Society" programs, Johnson was brilliant in orchestrating the success of his legislative agenda. An agenda that surpassed the successes of Franklin D. Roosvelt's New Deal. An agenda that also failed in many ways either from over-idealization or neglect due to the increasing pressures of Vietnam.
Published in 1998, Dallek walks several of the LBJ legislative programs into the future to reveal their benefits and deficits 30 years later.
"Flawed Giant" is as balanced as its title.
It reconsiders the full breadth of the Johnson presidency. Johnson fits the long-held view as failed president and the newly established cinematic view as a successful president.
Dallek paints a masterful portrait of a tragic figure on the scale of a Shakespearean play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.