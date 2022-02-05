BOOKS: Five-Carat Soul: James McBride

James McBride just keeps shining whether penning a novel, a historical fiction or a short-story collection.
"Five-Carat Soul" is a short-story collection that reflects the range of McBride's storytelling abilities with the depth of insight, the meticulous attention to detail and the humanity that he has revealed in novels such as "Deacon King Kong" and "The Good Lord Bird."
In the short story, "The Under Graham Railroad Box Car Set," readers meet an aging toy dealer who has found the Holy Grail of antique toys – the specialized model train that Robert E. Lee had specifically built for a child before the toy disappeared from the pages of history. The toy dealer discovers it belongs to a man who inherited it from his grandmother. A man who sees this priceless treasure as a bit of junk that's always been around gathering dust.
"Mr. P & the Wind" is about a zookeeper who can speak the language of the animals. Though really it's about the animals, told from the perspective of the lion – the king of the beasts kept in captivity.
McBride includes two short stories that revolve around Abraham Lincoln: "Father Abe" about an orphaned boy during the Civil War who thinks Abe Lincoln may be his father. "The Fish Man Angel" about Lincoln, stopped in a stable during one of his long midnight walks, overhearing a conversation between a father and son.
There's powerful story about a tradition started by two World War II veterans to honor a soldier who did not come home.
And McBride includes a fantastical yarn about a boxer in a bout with the devil to free himself and other souls from Hell.
The book's centerpiece is the four short stories under the heading of the title, "The Five-Carat Soul Bottom Bone Band." This is a coming-of-age story about a group of youths growing up poor, playing together in a band, learning things about their parents, their community and themselves. They uncover secrets and grow up in the revelations of histories uncovered.
The title for this collection is correct. This book has a five-carat soul.
