BOOKS: Every Drop of Blood: Edward Achorn

There's something oddly comforting reading "Every Drop of Blood" following the dramatic inauguration of President Joe Biden last week.
Historian Edward Achorn demonstrates how democracy can work in even more conflicted and uncertain times.
"Every Drop of Blood: The Momentous Second Inauguration of Abraham Lincoln" is a gem.
Some readers may pick up this volume expecting a book-length study of Lincoln's landmark second inaugural address, similar to Gary Wills' "Lincoln at Gettysburg: The Words That Remade America" but "Blood" is that and more.
Achorn takes readers to the eve and day of Lincoln's second inaugural.
Yes, he moves slowly through those crowded hours, embarking on flashback after flashback into past events and the backgrounds of people attending the inauguration. People such as poet Walt Whitman, Treasurer-become-Chief Supreme Court Justice Salmon P. Chase, actor and future Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth, former slave turned abolitionist Frederick Douglas, etc.
But each flashback is illuminating and makes the unfolding events of the inauguration all the richer.
There's the moment when security stops a man from stalking Lincoln on the way to the inauguration ceremony – a man many came to believe was Booth, and left many wondering if he'd been arrested March 4, 1865, would Lincoln have been spared the assassin's bullet a little more than a month later?
While many historians mention that Andrew Johnson gave a drunken speech when inaugurated as Lincoln's second vice president, Achorn takes readers into the room and shares witnesses' commentary.
And, yes, one chapter is dedicated to Lincoln giving that memorable speech and the mixed reaction to it. Some realized its genius. Many newspaper editors harshly criticized it as banal, venal or misguided.
As for Achorn, he paints a fully realized portrait of Lincoln, a man who is neither benevolent saint nor brutal dictator, but some combination of all of these things and more. Still, Lincoln rises above the flaws which Achorn reveals.
All of these things set against the country not just deeply divided but rent asunder by four years of violent, bloody civil war. And our knowledge that both the war and Lincoln's life are only weeks away from ending.
"Every Drop of Blood" speaks to the toll of the Civil War but it also speaks to the details that Achorn finds from Lincoln's second inauguration. A brilliant book.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.