Readers familiar with the books of Edmund Morris will not be surprised to discover his biography of Thomas Alva Edison approaches the inventor's life from a backward trajectory.
And in almost-certain Morris style, it works.
Backward means he enters Edison's life during its last year – 1931 – then follows the inventor's life back decade by decade. To be clear: Part One: Botany stretches from 1920-29, followed by Part Two: Defense from 1910-19, and so on back, "Benjamin Button" style, taking Edison from his old age to conclude with his birth, though there is a revisit to 1931 at the end.
Morris has never been afraid of taking a different route and doing excellent work.
He wrote the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, "The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt," followed by two more volumes into the life of TR.
He also wrote "Dutch," the controversial biography of Ronald Reagan; Morris claimed he could not find a thread to propel Reagan's life so he introduced a fictional character as narrator into an otherwise researched biography.
Pushing Edison's life from its end to its beginning is a master stroke.
Granted, it can be disconcerting to end one section with an Edison who, for example, is in his 70s, to reenter his life 20 years earlier with the next section, but it does what it needs to do.
Readers enter a world we sort of know, even though it is nearly a century ago. But even in the 1930s and 1920s, it is a world with machines, nationwide media and most importantly a world of electric lights. And it is the Edison, we know if we even bother to think of him now, the famed inventor, the giver of light.
By taking his life backward, Morris reminds readers of what the world looked like before Edison and his inventive light bulb, batteries, movies, recordings, and hundreds of other inventions.
By traveling from Edison's old age to his birth, readers travel back to a time that when the sun set, the world was dark and all was night.
A far, far different world than the one in the 1920s and the 2020s.
