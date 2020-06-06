BOOKS: Dragon Teeth: Michael Crichton

Michael Crichton died about a dozen years ago.
He created the worlds of "Jurassic Park," "Westworld" and "ER."
Since he died in 2008, a few of his left-behind manuscripts have been published. A few years ago, Crichton's "Dragon Teeth" was published posthumously.
Some argue that a dead author's unpublished, unfinished works should be left unpublished or unfinished. The argument goes there must be a reason these works are unpublished or unfinished – possibly, the author did not think they were worthy of his or her talents, or simply the author had not yet resolved all of the hitches in plot and character development.
Crichton's "Dragon Teeth" may be a notable exception. Some long-time Crichton fans may feel it is not on a par with the technical details and pacing of novels such as "Westworld," "Prey," "Lost World," "Jurassic Park," "The Andromeda Strain," etc., but it is a fast-paced tale set in the old West.
A privileged Yale student signs up for a dinosaur dig in the Badlands during the same summer when General Custer falls to the Sioux led by Sitting Bull. The young man ends up alone and desperate in a desolate country, changed by the harsh land, the hard men he meets and the leathery experiences he endures.
"Dragon Teeth" pulls readers in with Crichton's usual flair for mixing research with fiction, plotting with character development.
Like the fossils found in the story, "Dragon Teeth" is in many ways mostly framework but these are some impressive bones.
