Books donated to elementary school

Submitted Photo
The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of National Council of Negro Women wrapped and donated new reading books to children at a local elementary school. The initiative was led by the organization's education committee chaired by Carolyn Haigler. The section is led by Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill and she along with the members spent an evening wrapping books and ensuring every child received a book, members said.
