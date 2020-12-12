It's hard to say author James Patterson is back ... when his name seems to be on a new book every other month.
But his most famous character – Alex Cross – is back in the latest thriller, "Deadly Cross."
Before Patterson was known for writing just about every other bestseller on book store shelves, he rose to fame with the adventures of Alex Cross, a detective/therapist/law-enforcement consultant. Each year, around Thanksgiving, a new Alex Cross book is released.
In the latest, Cross faces a tsunami of cases: the ex-wife of the vice president and a popular school principal are found murdered in a car, several girls have been abducted from the same school, a shooter has targeted the rear-ends of the powerful and wealthy, etc.
Are the cases related? Will investigating these cases lead to other mysteries to solve?
You betcha.
Patterson has pitted Cross against terrorists, serial killers, etc., in the past. So many super villains that throwing just one mystery at him and readers must seem too easy. Though it might make the story a little easier to follow. There's so much happening in "Deadly Cross" – possible spoiler alert – some readers may feel cheated or disappointed as they try recalling when the culprit was introduced.
But for Alex Cross fans, "Deadly Cross" is the annual reunion with Cross, wife Bree, grandmother Nana Mama, the children, John Sampson and other supporting characters. Though tragedy strikes the regulars this outing.
"Deadly Cross" is not the most satisfying title in the long list of Alex Cross books but it should be satisfying enough for long-time fans.
