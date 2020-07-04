Following the success of Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "Lonesome Dove," author Larry McMurtry embarked on a series of sequels and prequels.
The first sequel "Streets of Laredo" centered on an older Captain Woodrow Call, a former Texas ranger turned bounty hunter after the deaths of his friends and allies in "Lonesome Dove" and in the time between the two novels.
Then, McMurtry reached back to the years prior to "Lonesome Dove" – a move which allowed him to resurrect Augustus McCrae, Call's partner and a popular character from the original book, whom McMurtry killed off as the author will regularly do with his characters – popular or not.
McMurtry wrote two "Lonesome Dove" prequels: "Dead Man's Walk" and Comanche Moon."
In "Dead Man's Walk," Woodrow and Gus are so green, so young, they are almost unrecognizable from the seasoned veterans of "Lonesome Dove."
Granted, they had to have once been young men who became those older men but meeting them as young men almost makes one miss their "Lonesome Dove" characters more than if McMurtry had never written a prequel.
That said, "Dead Man's Walk" is a good Western. A group of Texas rangers head out into wild territory under the questionable leadership of Col. Caleb Cobb to find fame and fortune in a Mexican war.
"Dead Man's Walk" is worth the read and even a revisit. Just don't expect to visit the same Gus McCrae and Woodrow Call from "Lonesome Dove."
