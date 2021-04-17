BOOKS: Cuyahoga: Pete Beatty

All novels are fiction but Pete Beatty's debut novel, "Cuyahoga," is a tall tale of the stripe from the earliest days of America.
Think Johnny Appleseed, Paul Bunyan, Davy Crockett, John Henry, even stories of George Washington cutting down a cherry tree or throwing a silver dollar across the Potomac River. There may be a kernel of truth but there is also a healthy mix of exaggeration and B.S.
In "Cuyahoga," Beatty introduces his own B.S., Big Son, who builds an Ohio city out of whole cloth in the early 1800s. He's something of a superhero who can fell forests, wrestle turbulent waters and imbue a town with a spirit of community ... at least until the community is established then doesn't know what to do with a folk legend still hanging around town.
"Cuyahoga" is funny and a bit of a satire on the nature of American creation. The story is told by Medium "Meed" Son, Big's literal and proverbial little brother.
The writing style falls into the tradition of 18th century and 19th century satire. The writing style is similar to Ben Franklin's colloquial Silence Dogood letters or Charles Farrar Browne's Artemus Ward. The style usually has the author inhabiting the role of a rube who unintentionally dishes out truths and pearls of wisdom.
This style was considered high comedy centuries ago but may take modern readers a bit of adjustment while some may find it intolerable for the run of a 250-plus-page book.
"Cuyahoga" is an amusing book – a big, rollicking tale, mostly because the idea that American B.S. is timeless.
