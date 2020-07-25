If anyone has ever questioned the brutality that Larry McMurtry shows his characters, "Comanche Moon" provides hard answers.
Characters die violent deaths. They are tormented. They are tortured. They are brutalized. They are held captive. They are love lorn. They are haunted.
A reader may be tempted to blame McMurtry for such brutality but he is chronicling the bleak, oppressive hardships of the old Western terrain and the horrors clashing people and cultures can inflict upon each other.
"Comanche Moon" is the final book in McMurtry's "Lonesome Dove" saga, though chronologically it is the second book.
McMurtry wrote and published the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Lonesome Dove" back in the 1980s. He followed it with a sequel, "The Streets of Laredo." He followed that with a prequel telling the story of how young Gus McCrae and Woodrow Call became Texas rangers in "Dead Man's Walk."
McMurtry wrapped the saga with "Comanche Moon," a tale that sees the taming of the wild lands of Texas and the aging of Gus and Call into the retired rangers who readers meet in "Lonesome Dove."
Reading "Comanche Moon" also concludes my revisiting the "Lonesome Dove" saga some 20-25 years after first reading the books. Then, I read them several years apart from one another, closer to their corresponding release. This go-round, I reread them all within the past six to seven months.
Then, I felt the sequel and prequels were pale shadows of "Lonesome Dove." This time, "Lonesome Dove" still towers above the other three books but "Streets" and its tale of an aged Call is a solid novel. "Dead Man's Walk" is probably the weakest novel but it's still a stirring adventure yarn.
But "Comanche Moon" comes closest to the original spirit of "Lonesome Dove" and is arguably the best book of the prequels and sequel.
The first two-thirds chronicle one adventure. The last portions of the book tells several stories unfolding more quickly across several years.
"Comanche Moon" is the story of a waning culture and the rising plot to deliver readers to the doorstep of a place called Lonesome Dove.
