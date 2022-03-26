BOOKS: Churchill's Shadow: Geoffrey Wheatcroft

In his book, "Churchill's Shadow: The Life and Afterlife of Winston Churchill," Geoffrey Wheatcroft makes the case that Winston Churchill has become a figure of idolatry – not so much during his own time and in his own country – but rather now and in the past few decades in America.
For example, numerous Churchill societies are dedicated to the British prime minister in America, while there are no similar societies devoted to great Americans such as George Washington or Abraham Lincoln. The U.S. Navy has an Arleigh-Burke-class destroyer dubbed the USS Winston Churchill. Numerous books and movies about Churchill are respectively bestsellers and regular features in theatres and on cable/streaming services.
Wheatcroft argues that Churchill is deserving of prominence but mythologizing him has ignored his many flaws and failures. He also takes aim at movies and other books he claims are filled with lies and inaccurate information about Churchill.
Many of these other books and movies mention and review Churchill's flaws and failures, though "Churchill's Shadow" casts many of these references as too watered down or even framed by apologists. Wheatcroft, on the other hand, emphasizes Churchill's flaws and failures, scrutinizing them under the harsh light of critical review.
Wheatcroft makes one odd argument a few times in this 600-plus-page volume: That if Churchill had retired or died at the age of 65, he would have been deemed a failure and little more than a historical footnote. That if he had not become the British prime minister during World War II, Churchill would be mostly forgotten.
That seems to go without saying. Churchill is remembered and lionized precisely because of his actions as prime minister during World War II. In many ways, the first 65 years of his life were prelude to his World War II years.
Another contention which will likely annoy many American readers – a point that Wheatcroft makes on several occasions in the book – is the argument that if Britain beat anyone during the war it was Italy, while America defeated Japan and Russia defeated Germany. The point being the Russians handled the lion's share of the fighting and the fighting in the east was more responsible for the Nazi defeat than the D-Day invasion of Normandy.
While the majority of the book looks at Churchill's life and career, the most fascinating chapters are reserved for the final portion where Wheatcroft looks at the "Afterlife" or the years since Churchill's death. The author chronicles the rise of the Churchillian idolatry and the "special relationship" between the United States and Britain in the post-World War II years through now. No surprise, Wheatcroft spells out how there's really nothing special in the relationship between British and American politicians.
"Churchill's Shadow" makes its overall point. Churchill remains a touchstone figure. Look at current news and the comparisons of the brave defiance of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to Churchill. But there is plenty here that will have readers shaking their heads in disagreement – which is all the more reason to read it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.