Lyndsi Jones of Valdosta describes herself on the cover of her book, "Cats in Bow Ties," as a feline advocate and photographer.
"Cats in Bow Ties" proves she is dedicated to both.
The book also proves the truth in labels and titles.
"Cats in Bow Ties" is filled with photographs of cute cats wearing bow ties. Jones also provides the back stories of each of these beautiful cats.
The subtitle speaks to the full intent of this colorful book: "Photographs & Rescue Stories of Shelter Cats with Style."
As Jones writes in the book's introduction: "After a lifetime of loving cats and spending time volunteering as a shelter photographer, I wanted not only to create an exceptional series of photographs celebrating and highlighting the exquisite beauty and physical attributes of rescue cats, but also to prove that just like humans, no two cats are alike, and each has a life history and story."
Jones shares the life stories of dozens of cats with bow-tied portraits of each.
"Cats in Bow Ties" is a local book that could have a far reach with cat lovers everywhere.
The book is available from online book stores or by contacting the author by email: lindsi@lindsi.com.
