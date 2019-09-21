Readers looking for Jim Mattis' thoughts on President Donald J. Trump will be disappointed in "Call Sign Chaos."
Mattis served two years as Trump's Secretary of Defense before resigning in response to the president announcing an immediate withdrawal of troops from Syria. Though Mattis often voiced disagreements with Trump and opposition to the president's ideas, the book is not a tell-all about his time in the administration.
Only the prologue really talks about his time as SecDef. Here, Mattis writes: "I'm old-fashioned: I don't write about sitting Presidents."
While many readers might like to read the book where Mattis does write about the sitting president, they shouldn't be disappointed with the book that Mattis and co-author Bing West did write.
"Call Sign Chaos" is part biography, part war story, part leadership manual, with the subtitle "Learning to Lead."
Mattis shares lessons from his military career. Despite the nickname "Mad Dog," the book reveals a thoughtful leader, a man who is always thinking and learning from successes and mistakes, a man always reading.
The book is filled with references to historical figures, battles and events. Things done and said by famed warriors, statesmen and authors. Mattis has learned many lessons from long hours of reading as well as experiences in the field. He shares those lessons in the book and encourages leaders to read broadly, specifically and extensively to be smarter and better. Mattis even includes a list of his favorite books in one of the appendices.
"Call Sign Chaos" is the rare book that contains an idea worth saving on almost every page while never losing the momentum of the narrative. Mattis and West never sacrifice a story for the moral. Instead, both moral and story serve one another.
The book reveals a noble figure, who admits his shortcomings and mistakes and what he learned from them. Readers of "Call Sign Chaos" can learn from them, too.
