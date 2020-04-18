"Apeirogon" is a "shape with a countably infinite number of sides."
The idea is a person would count forever but could still reach a conclusive number.
With that idea in mind, Colum McCann's latest novel is appropriately titled.
He delves into the story of two friends – one Israeli, one Palestinian. Both have lost daughters in the never-ending war between their two sides. As younger men, both fought for their sides. As older men, they work together in the hope of ending the violence between Israelis and Palestinians.
But McCann tells the stories of birds, of ancient myths, of statesmen, of tight-rope walkers.
Though "Apeirogon" is labeled as a novel, McCann mixes fiction with non-fiction, as he has done with past novels, such as "Dancer," "TransAtlantic" and the award-winning "Let the Great World Spin." Some of the real-world "characters" from his past novels make cameos in his latest one.
Like the concept of the title, the book consists of short vignettes – numerous sides – that are all related to the same whole. All beautifully written.
Early, the book feels a little too clever in how he counts and connects these various sides but soon a reader is swept away by the unfolding drama the connections to connections, side after side, story after story, sharp corners that evoke emotions in a story that has a possible resolution but, sadly, one that will take counting each side for an eternity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.