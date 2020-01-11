Anthony Bourdain's death shocked fans nearly two years ago.
His regular readers and viewers saw Bourdain as living life large. He wrote wonderful prose, traveled the world, met different people, had fantastic adventures, ate incredible food and hosted a show shot with the eye of a film auteur.
People mourned his death but were shocked by reports of a self-inflicted death.
"Anthony Bourdain: The Last Interview and Other Conversations" gives no insight into his pending death. The last interview is dated as June 3, 2018, just five days before his death.
In the last interview, a feature story penned by Eric Kohn with Indiewire, Bourdain discusses his love of movies, his love for girlfriend, Asia Argento, and how he believes President Donald Trump would be a terrible dinner companion. No hint, no sign of what's to come June 8, 2018.
Definitely no sign of his death in the earlier interviews presented in a Q&A format. Dated from 2003 onward, the interviews are filled with the expected insight, humor and quirks that Bourdain expressed in his books, such as "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," and television shows such as "A Cook's Tour," "No Reservations" and CNN's "Parts Unknown."
The interviews are collected in a thin but deep-dish volume that includes a heartfelt introduction by Helen Rosner and ends with a page-long biography.
The book is one in a series of "Last Interview(s) and Other Conversations" published by Melville House. Other subjects in the series include Kurt Vonnegut, Ray Bradbury, James Baldwin, Lou Reed, Ernest Hemingway, Philip K. Dick, Nora Ephron, David Bowie, Martin Luther King Jr., Christopher Hitchens, Hunter S. Thompson, David Foster Wallace, Prince, Julia Child and several others.
Well worth looking for other volumes of people who have come and gone and, like Bourdain, often gone far too soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.