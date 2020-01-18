BOOKS: All the Light We Cannot See: Anthony Doerr

Author Anthony Doerr won the Pulitzer Prize for his 2014 novel, "All the Light We Cannot See."
The award is well deserved.
Doerr is a novelist who writes like a lyricist. Page after page, words and sentences sing from this book set during World War II.
The book follows a blind French girl, who escapes with her father from occupied Paris to a relative's home on the French shore, and a German boy who is an orphaned electronics prodigy and doubting Nazi youth.
Doerr interweaves their lives through radio broadcasts — whether with physical sight or blind, radio waves are all the light we cannot see. The title fits more metaphysical themes, as well. There is also the legend of a cursed jewel that propels characters to flee and other characters to chase, same as the use of radio waves cause some characters to hide and others to seek.
Doerr starts with a day near the end of the war, then takes readers back to the start of the war. Throughout the book, he briefly returns to the 1944 date before moving back to the earlier story until the timeline of both ongoing narratives meet near the end of the book.
"All the Light We Cannot See" is dually a sweeping epic and an intimate story. Doerr creates scenes and people, at turns, through broad strokes and intricate detail.
"All the Light We Cannot See" is like a song. A song is not visible but it can change the way a person sees the world. The rhythm of this story is the same.
Doerr dares much and succeeds on every page.
